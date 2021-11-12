Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAN. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE SAN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.64. 24,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,126. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

