Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAN. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.
NYSE SAN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.64. 24,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,126. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.