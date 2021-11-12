Bank of America Begins Coverage on Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DFH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 over the last three months. 75.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

