Bank of America Begins Coverage on Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.15.

NYSE:OC opened at $92.97 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after acquiring an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

