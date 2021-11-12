Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 40,139 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 958,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $42,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

