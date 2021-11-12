Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of First Citizens BancShares worth $47,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $843.50 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $509.39 and a twelve month high of $915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $856.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

