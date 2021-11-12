Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $44,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 25.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 73.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GMAB. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB opened at $43.17 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

