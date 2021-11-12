Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.47% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $45,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $113.90 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

