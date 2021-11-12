Bank of America Corp DE Has $41.30 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $41,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 302,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 165,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 187,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT opened at $25.68 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

