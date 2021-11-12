Bank of America Corp DE Sells 186,027 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $45,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,600,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $233,402,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Macquarie lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $39.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

