Barclays Begins Coverage on Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

BNTGY stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

