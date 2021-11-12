Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday.

LON EDV opened at GBX 1,990 ($26.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,802.98. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

