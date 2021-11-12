Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Holdings Decreased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,456 shares during the period. Barings BDC comprises 1.5% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 5.34% of Barings BDC worth $27,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BBDC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

