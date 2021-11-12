Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.65 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

