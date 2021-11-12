Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Given New C$1.35 Price Target at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.
BYLTF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,024. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Baylin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.58.
Baylin Technologies Company Profile
