Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Given New C$1.35 Price Target at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BYLTF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,024. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Baylin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

