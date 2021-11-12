BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

