BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after buying an additional 131,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,140,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $305.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.76 and its 200-day moving average is $265.89. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.67 and a 12 month high of $311.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

