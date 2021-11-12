BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $58.55.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

