BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

LOW opened at $233.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $239.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

