BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.37 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90.

