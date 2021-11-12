BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $257.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $158.64 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

