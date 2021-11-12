Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,069,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $615.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.14 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

