Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 117,819 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV opened at $77.07 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.