Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $596,000 in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Bank in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 36.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in First Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FRBA opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $286.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.