Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJUL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth about $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000.

NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $30.50 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85.

