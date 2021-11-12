Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $494,085,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,821,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,578 shares of company stock valued at $23,302,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of APH opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $83.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

