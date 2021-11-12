Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $186.10. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

