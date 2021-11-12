Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $60.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

