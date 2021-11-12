Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Beazley from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $452.00.

BZLYF opened at $5.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. Beazley has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

