Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00131452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.14 or 0.00493495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00084181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

