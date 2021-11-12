Bella Protocol (BEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.48 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00003722 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $113.75 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00226368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00089237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

BEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

