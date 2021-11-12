Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €78.10 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €78.10 ($91.88) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($57.29) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.37 ($80.43).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52-week high of €75.08 ($88.33). The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

