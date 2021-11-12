Berenberg Bank Lowers Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,910 ($38.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,744 ($35.85).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,261 ($29.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,710.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,968.67. The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, for a total transaction of £404.55 ($528.55). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39 shares of company stock worth $108,519.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

