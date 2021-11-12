Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EERGF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Energean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. Energean has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

