Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Dürr (OTC:DUERF)

Dürr (OTC:DUERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB raised Dürr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Dürr alerts:

OTC:DUERF opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. Dürr has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.