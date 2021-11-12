Bernd Ratzke Sells 2,500 Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) insider Bernd Ratzke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,266.27).

Bernd Ratzke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Titon alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Bernd Ratzke sold 4,924 shares of Titon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £5,564.12 ($7,269.56).

Shares of TON traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 99.50 ($1.30). 48,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,701. Titon Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The stock has a market cap of £11.09 million and a PE ratio of 14.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Thursday.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.