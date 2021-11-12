Bessemer Venture Partners Viii Sells 1,610,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PCOR stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.53.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

