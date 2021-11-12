Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Better Choice stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.92. 90,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,371. Better Choice has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Better Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael Young bought 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,923.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Word III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,778 shares of company stock worth $153,356.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

