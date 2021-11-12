Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) PT Raised to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Beyond Air stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market cap of $263.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -0.47. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.25.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 639.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 233,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth $1,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Beyond Air by 323.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Air by 180.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,124 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

