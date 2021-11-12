Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

XAIR stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 43,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,019. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $317.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of -0.47.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beyond Air stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Beyond Air worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

