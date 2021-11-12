Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $74.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 54,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,629. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

