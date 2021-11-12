Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,395. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Bio-Path worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

