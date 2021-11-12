BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 6,816.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 34,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,864. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.