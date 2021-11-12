Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $55,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $266.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $238.40 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.25.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.95.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

