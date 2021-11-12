BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,240. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.96, a PEG ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $275,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $111,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,962 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,235 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioLife Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

