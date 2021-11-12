Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 189,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,790. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $151,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,841.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 72,658 shares of company stock valued at $847,712 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

