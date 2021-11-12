BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 6.5% Following Strong Earnings

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $241.12 and last traded at $241.10. Approximately 39,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,917,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.37.

The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.02.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

