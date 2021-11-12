BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 7.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.37. 4,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 258,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $924.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

