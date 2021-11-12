Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Reaches $24.46 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002115 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and $1,834.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

