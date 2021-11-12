Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.74 Billion

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $147.50 or 0.00226241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $37,696.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,195.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.45 or 0.01045248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00273365 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00028322 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

