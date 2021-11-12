Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $3.36

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 102.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00005301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $16.10 million and $6,487.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.56 or 0.00308055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00152944 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00101753 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 224.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.